Children from all year groups were sponsored to take part in the hospice’s annual ‘Bunny Hop’ fundraiser, skipping and jumping for at least 10 minutes.

All of the sponsorship money has now been collected and Leah Hopper, Pendleside Hospices’ community engagement officer and Penny, the hospice’s squirrel mascot, visited the Brierfield primary school to be presented with a cheque for £1,496.

Principal, Mr Simon Thompson said: “We were delighted that our sponsored Bunny Hop helped to raise so much money for the hospice. Thank you to all of our school community for their generosity for such a worthwhile cause.”

Pendle Primary children raised money for Pendleside Hospice