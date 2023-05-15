News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Pendle Primary’s bunny hop fund-raiser supports Pendleside Hospice

Children from Pendle Primary Academy are jumping for joy after raising almost £1,500 for Pendleside Hospice, whilst wearing bunny ears.

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Children from all year groups were sponsored to take part in the hospice’s annual ‘Bunny Hop’ fundraiser, skipping and jumping for at least 10 minutes.

All of the sponsorship money has now been collected and Leah Hopper, Pendleside Hospices’ community engagement officer and Penny, the hospice’s squirrel mascot, visited the Brierfield primary school to be presented with a cheque for £1,496.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Principal, Mr Simon Thompson said: “We were delighted that our sponsored Bunny Hop helped to raise so much money for the hospice. Thank you to all of our school community for their generosity for such a worthwhile cause.”

Pendle Primary children raised money for Pendleside HospicePendle Primary children raised money for Pendleside Hospice
Pendle Primary children raised money for Pendleside Hospice
Most Popular
Read More
Tributes paid to retired police Chief Superintendent and Divisional Commander Pe...

Pendle Primary Academy is part of the Pendle Education Trust family of schools, which has created a pledge of 10 opportunities all of its primary aged children will complete before they progress to high school. One element is to take part in a fundraising activity.

Related topics:Pendleside Hospice