Pendle Primary Academy children shine thanks to ambitious and engaging curriculum

During a two day visit to the school, inspectors found that pupils embraced leaders’ vision to shine and do their best. They were impressed with the high expectations staff have for all children at the school and with how all children, including those new to the school, are given the support they need to catch up with their peers.

Pendle Primary Academy, which is part of the Pendle Education Trust family of schools, puts the importance of reading at the heart of its curriculum and inspectors commented that it was clear children develop a love of reading at the school. The use of British Sign Language to support communication and learning was also praised.

Principal Simon Thompson said: “This outcome is a huge credit to our staff and children, who showed the inspection team everything that is great about our school. The inspectors were particularly impressed with how our children are supported in their learning through a range of events and experiences, as well as with the feedback they received from parents and carers, who told them how they love being involved in school life and receiving support and guidance from the school, to help them in turn to support the development of their children.

Pendle Primary Academy has been awarded a 'good' Ofsted rating

“Our children praised the range of extracurricular activities we offer in the school from clubs to trips and they spoke about how they love welcoming visitors into the school to showcase their learning.”

Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of Pendle Education Trust, added: “We’re absolutely delighted that the hard work of all of the children and staff at Pendle Primary Academy has been rewarded by this Ofsted grading.

"The inspectors saw for themselves how special the environment is at Pendle Primary, helping every child to shine and achieve their best. We couldn’t be more proud of everyone connected with the school – the inspectors said it is a well led and managed school, and we absolutely agree. Congratulations Pendle Primary Academy!”