Pendle MP calls for schools to visit Parliament in 2022
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has called on local schools to visit Parliament, now tours have restarted, highlighting the funding available to help young people learn about democracy.
Tours tailored specially for schools can be arranged through Parliament’s dedicated Education Team and prior to Covid-19 several Pendle schools made annual trips to Westminster.
Schools from Pendle are eligible for a subsidy to cover 75% of travel costs, up to a maximum of £1,600. This is aimed at making the trip affordable.
Mr Stephenson said, “This year has seen the UK Parliament reopen its doors to visitors and I am already looking forward to welcoming Pendle residents down for tours and PMQs.
"However, I am really keen that our young people get to visit and see how our democracy works and how their future votes can affect the way this country is governed. Up until Covid-19 I’ve been delighted to see more and more Pendle schools visiting Parliament and now as things return to normal I hope schools will again consider a trip to London."
More information on visiting Parliament is available online at https://learning.parliament.uk/