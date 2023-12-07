News you can trust since 1877
Pendle Education Trust’s annual Christmas card competition

The ten finalists in Pendle Education Trust’s annual Christmas card competition gathered around the Christmas tree at Castercliff Primary Academy to discover which two cards were the overall winners.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 16:34 GMT

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘family’ and over 100 entries were submitted from children at the Trust’s five schools with designs featuring the children’s own families, polar bears, penguins, gingerbread men and more!

Two finalists were chosen from each school. They were: Anya and Brooke from Castercliff Primary Academy, Malaikah and Zara from Casterton Primary Academy, Megan and Keira from Colne Primet Academy, Ibrahim and Aleeza from Pendle Primary Academy and Hashim and Sophie from West Craven High School.

The two overall winners’ designs will be turned into e-cards to be sent out by Pendle Education Trust staff. They were Anya from Castercliff Primary Academy and Keira from Colne Primet Academy.

1. Winners

Castercliff Primary Academy winners

2. Castercliff

Castercliff Primary Academy winners Photo: s

West Craven High School, Barnoldswick

3. West Craven High School winners

West Craven High School, Barnoldswick Photo: s

Colne Primet

4. Primet

Colne Primet Photo: s

