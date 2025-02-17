Nelson and Colne College played host to Minister for Skills Baroness Jacqui Smith and Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder during National Apprenticeship Week.

On the visit, the minister witnessed first-hand the fantastic work being done at the college, which is set to play a key role in rebuilding British industry and creating quality jobs in sectors where they are needed most.

The Labour Government has announced it is making apprenticeships more accessible by scrapping the GCSE English and Maths requirements for young people who want to apply.

Those who didn’t thrive at school will now be supported to gain a skilled trade because no one should be written off. This measure, Labour believes, is about opening doors to quality training and brighter futures, which a crucial step towards creating great jobs for local people and driving growth in our communities. The new changes will unlock apprenticeships for up to 10,000 more young people.

The MP’s intervention followed Labour’s unveiling of new measures to slash red tape which has stopped business from taking on more apprentices.

Labour is set to create shorter apprenticeships to increase flexibility for business as well as slim down bureaucratic burdens so providers can focus their time on training rather than unnecessary admin.

Mr Hinder said: “It was great to visit Nelson and Colne College yesterday with the Minister for Skills to show her the fantastic work that they are doing on apprenticeships. I am delighted that this week the Labour Government is making apprenticeships more accessible, including scrapping the GCSE English and Maths requirements for young people wanting to apply.

Many more young people will be supported to gain a skilled trade, because no one should be written off. This is about opening doors to quality training and brighter futures, rebuilding British industry, and creating great jobs for local people in the sectors needed most.”

Baroness Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills said: “Providers, employers, and learners have been clear that they need a more responsive system, and our reforms show we are listening. Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships will help providers deliver the high-quality training that meets employer demand, ensuring more people gain the skills they need for a successful career.

“Skills England will be a key driver in tackling skills shortages, working closely with colleges and training providers.”