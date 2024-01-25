Padiham pupil thinks pink for fundraising campaign in aid of Breast Cancer Now
A Padiham pupil has raised more than £1,000 for charity following her aunt’s breast cancer diagnosis.
Ebony Wilkinson, who attends Shuttleworth College, has amassed a whopping £1,078.57 for Breast Cancer Now.
The Year 9 pupil designed posters to display around school, presented her campaign in assembly and spent hours making ribbon badges for sale on a Wear it Pink fundraising day, supported by Prue Collins.
Showing their pride, the school called Ebony “a credit to herself, her family and to Shuttleworth.”