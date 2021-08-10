Outstanding results again for Nelson and Colne College

The college – one of the leading colleges nationally across a range of academic measures – has recorded an A Level pass rate of 99.9% in 2021.

This means the college will gain an ALPs 1 score, the best possible outcome, and this will place it among the very highest schools and colleges in the country. Nelson and Colne College already has the status of being the number one FE College in the country for A Level progress.

The college has also recorded a fantastic 100%* Advanced Vocational pass rate.

Jiya Mahmood

At A Level, the number of students achieving A*-A grades is 35.3%. 66.6% of students achieved high A*-B grades, and the number of A Level students achieving A*-C grades is 85.6%.

Once again, the college is seeing students progress to some of the top universities in the country, including Imperial College London, the University of Manchester, the University of Leeds, the University of Liverpool and the University of Edinburgh, while other students have successfully gained Apprenticeships and employment.

Principal of Nelson and Colne College Group Amanda Melton said: “I am absolutely delighted for our students. They have worked so hard in such challenging circumstances and it is great to see them achieve the results they deserve.

"I would also like to thank our phenomenal tutors who have worked tirelessly, in an unprecedented year, to support our students to achieve their very best.

Grace McWilliam

"This hard work and dedication of both staff and students has paid off as we celebrate yet another year of exceptional results.”

Fionnuala Swann, Assistant Principal for Academic Studies at the College said: 'We couldn’t be prouder of our students’ achievements. They have worked so hard, and it is wonderful to see them secure their dream places at university and other exciting destinations. We wish them all the best for their next steps - congratulations to the Class of 2021!”

Grace McWilliam, formerly of Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar School, achieved A, A*, A* in her A Levels in Government and Politics, Philosophy Ethics and Religion, and Sociology. Grace will now progress onto the University of York to study Social and Political Sciences.

Grace (18) said: “I have genuinely loved completing my A Levels at Nelson and Colne College and I cannot credit the Social Sciences department enough for instilling a lifelong love of philosophy, sociology and politics within me. Their endless encouragement and support has contributed to my ever-growing reading list.

“Classes are enjoyable, staff are extremely encouraging within classroom discussion, and assignments are relevant and returned promptly with detailed feedback.

“My teachers have shown genuine passion for the content which is infectious as a student and I think the department is unmatched in its subject material, revision resources and teaching staff.”

Jiya Mahmood (19) formerly of Ss John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School achieved Triple Distinction* in her Level 3 Extended diploma in Science. Jiya is now progressing to Keele University to study Forensic Science and Human Biology.

Jiya said: “Studying at an accepting College that supports you in every aspect of your journey has really brought out the best in me. I have made new friends, it has helped secure amazing grades, and it has enabled me to pursue my passion for Forensic Science.

“Nelson and Colne College provides students with many opportunities – I have done the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and the Police Cadets, I’ve volunteered with the police and completed relevant work experience to my course. I also supported the Science department on open evenings, and would highly recommend studying here to others.”

Nelson and Colne College is one of the leading colleges nationally across a range of academic measures – 16-18 classroom learner achievement, 16-18 Advanced Apprenticeship timely achievement, A Level progress and GCSE Mathematics and English progress.

Nelson and Colne College is also the number one college in the country for student satisfaction.

Students looking to study at Nelson and Colne College this September can visit the College on its enrolment days – Thursday August 12th, 10am-7pm, and Friday August 13th, 10am-4pm.