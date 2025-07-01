On your bike for St Mary's pupils

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School Year 6 pupils took to the road on their two-day Bikeability course.

The sessions are run by Go Velo and the pupils at the Langho school said it was fun, educational and safe.

Adam Short, of the Go Velo Leadership Team, said: “It’s a two-day course and it’s about getting the children used to being on a bike, learning about the rules of the road and how to cycle safely and efficiently.”

Year 6 Rianna Reneghan said: “I have enjoyed it, I have learnt a lot. Before I hadn’t driven on the roads but now I feel quite confident with it.”

Charlotte Ellison added: “I have learnt that’s it’s your responsibility on the bike to be on the correct side of the road and how to do hand signals.”

