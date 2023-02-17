The awards celebrate individuals, groups and organisations that have achieved great things for Nelson and have given back to the community over the past 12 months.

Nelson Town Council is asking residents to nominate those who have made a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards will be presented at a glittering ceremony on Thursday, March 16th.

Winners of last year's Pride of Nelson Awards. Credit: Stuart Thomson

The categories for nomination are:

Education Award - This recognises an individual, an organisation, a school or college, a class or group that has supported children, families or adults to get access to quality education and learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enterprise Award – This recognises a Nelson business (individual or company) which has demonstrated dedication, innovation and great customer service during these challenging times for businesses and residents.Arts Achievement – This award recognises an individual or organisation that has demonstrated a commitment and achievement in any art form. This could be individual or group attainment or by inspiring and teaching others to engage in the arts.

Sports Achievement - This award recognises an individual or organisation that has demonstrated a commitment and achievement in any sport. This could be individual or team attainment or by inspiring and teaching others to engage in the sports.

Health and Wellbeing - This award recognises a community group or individual who has strived to improve the physical and/or mental health and wellbeing of local residents. Nominees should be able to demonstrate how they have provided services or promoted wellbeing for local people.

Community Together - This award recognises the dedication and achievements of bringing the community together. This could be bringing people together with a shared interest, or bringing people together from different backgrounds or ages for a shared common goal that benefits the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth Leadership - This is to recognise a young person or group of young people (ages 11 -25) that have shown real leadership in the community during challenging times. This could be volunteering or organising to help the community, family or neighbours.

Young Heroes - This is to recognise an individual or group aged under 11 years that have shown commitment to helping others over the last year. This could be volunteering or organising to help the community, family or neighbours.

Volunteering Award - This award is for an individual or group that has shown dedication by volunteering to improve people’s lives and provide support, activities or services that have made a difference throughout the past year.

Green Champion Award - This is to recognise an individual or group that has made a real difference in improving/protecting the environment or raising awareness of climate emergency issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifetime Achievement Award -This award recognises an exceptional individual who has made a career-long contribution to Nelson in the form of community life, leadership, business, innovation or any other exemplary attribute which has resulted in a legacy of improving lives for individuals, communities, and the wider population. Nominees for this award will be noteworthy individuals who have earned recognition from, and the respect of, their peers and will be acknowledged as having reached the pinnacle of their involvement in their respective field.

To submit your nominations please go to https://forms.gle/nzDxx4eZqEud5CVN6

*You must provide contact details for the person/ organisation/ group you are nominating for the application to be valid*