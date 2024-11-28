New T Level in Electric Vehicle Maintenance unveiled by Nelson and Colne College Group

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) is calling on employers to help shape the next wave of automotive talent by getting involved with its new T Level qualification in Electric Vehicle Maintenance and Repair.

The innovative program designed to inspire and prepare the next generation of automotive professionals is tailored for 16–18-year-olds. This pioneering new course, based at the Accrington and Rossendale campus, will equip students with the expertise and practical skills needed in the rapidly evolving automotive industry, with a focus on the cutting-edge field of electric vehicles.

Developed in collaboration with leading industry partners, this T Level bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world industry demands. Through hands-on experience and direct engagement with automotive professionals, students will be able to gain insights beyond the classroom. Students will benefit from guest lectures, site visits, field trips, employer-led projects, and a 42-day work placement, ensuring they graduate with the workplace readiness and skills employers are seeking.

A large portion of the course is delivered digitally, encouraging independence and self-management while reducing the need for constant classroom attendance. Every student will also have the dedicated support of an employability specialist tutor, guiding them through the development of essential career skills and workplace readiness.

Ayub Moosa

For businesses, the T Level represents an opportunity to develop a talent pipeline of motivated and skilled young professionals while benefiting from fresh perspectives and enhanced productivity and help shape the workforce of the future.

Ayub Moosa, Head of Department, Motor Vehicle & Construction at NCCG, said: “Partnering with NCCG for work placements isn’t just about giving back; it’s a smart investment in your business’s future. These students are the skilled professionals your company will need in the years to come, and it’s vital we get business and employers on board now, right at the start to ensure its success.”

In addition to shaping new talent, NCCG will be offering short courses later in 2025 designed to upskill existing employees in electric vehicle maintenance and repair-helping businesses stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry. For more information on how to get involved or offer a work placement, contact [email protected]