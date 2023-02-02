Joining the group from The Manchester College and LTE Group, Lisa brings a wealth of experience across the Further Education sector and will ensure that Nelson and Colne College Group continues to be at the forefront of high-quality education across the country.

She takes over over from Amanda Melton CBE, who retired from the Group in July following a decade at the helm.

Lisa said: “I am delighted to be here and cannot wait to get started on ensuring that the only ‘outstanding college’ in Lancashire continues to go from strength to strength.

“I will also work with cross-college teams to extend the aspirational career routes available to all through further developing technical education and employer partnerships and really highlight why Nelson and Colne College, Accrington and Rossendale College and Lancashire Adult learning are the best places to be to secure your future.”

Lisa’s experience includes developing a college strategy and operational plan to increase learner achievement by more than 10% as well as increasing learner satisfaction. She also guided the college to deliver an award-winning curriculum strategy and undertaken significant campus redevelopment.

The curriculum strategy, centred around employer co-creation, saw students achieve ambitious career goals, in organisations like Wilmott Dixon, Lloyds Bank and The Fox Corporation as well as ensuring students wanting to go to university secured places at Oxbridge and Russell Group universities.

Having previously worked in East Lancashire, as Deputy Principal of Blackburn College between 2007 and 2013, Lisa is no stranger to the area and is dedicated to ensuring that all learners, at all levels and ages, are able to access only the very best skills and experience throughout their education.

One of Lisa’s immediate goals is to undertake a strategic review, which will rely upon discussions with local employers, school leaders and partners to understand their goals and ambitions and where NCCG can work alongside them to help achieve these.

