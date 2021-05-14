New music block hits the right notes with pupils at Westholme

The independent school in Blackburn is amalgamating its three sites into one as part of Project W – which will offer all students even more academic and extra-curricular opportunities.

By September 2022 all pupils will be based on the beautiful, rural Senior School campus at the end of Meins Road. Our Prep pupils are looking forward to relocating to the converted art and music zones in a state of the art new building.

Stage 1 of the project involved relocating and upgrading the music facilities. The work was completed this month and students are already enjoying their new surroundings.

The new music department has struck a chord with staff and pupils at the school

Ben Holt, Director of Music, said: “The whole music department now offers an even higher standard of teaching and learning facilities. Every classroom and rehearsal space has been designed to accommodate the instruments and musicians – from cello to choir rehearsal spaces, and sound recording booths to rock band recording areas.

“There has been a 15% increase in the number of students selecting Music at GCSE in the past couple of years. ​Sixth Form students at Westholme ​will now have the opportunity to take an AS Level in music technology as an enrichment opportunity because music is increasingly exciting.

“With a growing number of students benefiting from music tuition, we will also be offering an A Level in Music Technology from September. These are exciting times ahead at Westholme.”

The course will cover topics such as how to make a music recording, including choosing the right microphone for the situation, and composing.