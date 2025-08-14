Nelson student hits the right mark with T-Level success

Gabija Mazonaite secured a distinction in her Healthcare Science T-Level as Nelson and Colne College (NCC) lands 100 per cent pass rate.

Gabija,18, was delighted to land a distinction in her T-Level course as she pursues a career as an Operating Department Practitioner (ODP).

The 18 -year-old credited the experience of T-Levels for her understanding of the industry and confidence in her ability to follow her dreams.

Gabija’s work placement was spread across East Lancashire’s hospitals, shadowing the experts and learning from them.

Speaking about the course, she said: “I loved the way it was structured. There was eight of us on the course and it felt like a family.

“The placement allowed me to experience what it is like to work in hospitals, and we visited a couple of universities to get a taste for the next steps.”

Gabija will continue her development at the University of Lancashire as a part of its ODP course.