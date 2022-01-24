Nelson nursery school outstanding again

In November Walton Lane Nursery School, a Lancashire County Council Maintained Nursery School, was visited by Ofsted.

Just a week earlier Amanda Spielman, Chief Inspector of Schools, said to expect a rebalancing of grades with fewer schools being judged to be outstanding; that ‘Outstanding has to mean outstanding. A top grade signals a lot about a school and it’s right that it should be a high bar.’

Headteacher Jan Holmes said: "Our inspection report has just been published and we are pleased to be able to share that Walton Lane Nursery School continues to be an outstanding school and inspectors did not identify any areas for further improvement.

Head Jan Holmes celebrating with children and Hayley, senior Nursery School teacher

"It is lovely that the inspectors recognised how special the school is for children saying that it ‘is a wonderful place for children to start their education’, where children felt safe and secure and staff make story-times magical.

"Many of our children have had their early lives significantly impacted by Covid and lockdowns.

"In common with nurseries across the country we have had children joining us with limited play skills and delayed speech development as a result of their experiences through Covid.

"However, a couple of months after the children have joined Walton Lane Nursery School Ofsted have said that ‘children’s behaviour is excellent. They live up to staff’s expectations.’

"It is also fantastic to read that inspectors recognise the excellent work that the school does for children with special educational needs and disabilities saying that the children ‘learn as well as their classmates.’