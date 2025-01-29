Nelson & Colne College students complete prestigious academic attainment programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A select group of students from Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) have completed a prestigious programme run by a Cambridge college designed to maximise their potential.

Five Year 2 A-Level students – Ella Carrington, Laibah Latif, Liv Whitaker, Emily Jayne Austin and Aisha Qayyum – have successfully completed the highly regarded Lucy Cavendish Academic Attainment Programme. Lucy Cavendish College is the most diverse College in Cambridge, admitting over 90 percent of students from state schools. Selected to join the programme last academic year, the NCCG students join an elite group of high-achieving participants from across the UK who have received specialised academic support designed to maximise their potential. The program has been highly effective, with 90 percent of students receiving offers from Russell Group universities and those that have completed the programme nearly doubling their chances of being offered a place at Oxford or Cambridge.

The programme, now in its fourth year, supports around 1,000 high-achieving state school students annually. Tailored to students in Year 12 who meet specific selection criteria, the programme offers subject-specific enrichment classes, peer discussion groups, and one-on-one guidance from the Lucy Cavendish College admissions team. The programme aims to help students excel academically while also preparing them for their university applications.

Through the programme, NCCG’s students were able to take part in expert-led enrichment sessions that deepened their understanding of their A-Level content and helped them prepare for final exams. Additionally, they took part in peer discussion groups, where they developed key communication and problem-solving skills needed for university success.

The programme also encouraged them to explore their potential degree options through a ‘Supracurricular Exploration Project’. One of the students Aisha Qayyum from Burnley who is hoping to go to the University of Liverpool to study Dentistry said: “I have completed the Lucy Cavendish Attainment Programme and found it really useful. The monthly academic sessions solidified my college knowledge and provided deeper insights into each subject.

There were also a variety of taster sessions that helped me understand different degrees. The programme ended with a poster presentation, which enhanced my interpersonal and presentation skills - particularly useful as I prepare for my EPQ.” NCCG Vice Principal Fionnuala Swann praised the students’ hard work and dedication: “We are incredibly proud of all the students who participated in the programme.

The Lucy Cavendish College Academic Attainment Programme is an excellent opportunity, and their successful completion of it is a testament to their hard work and commitment. “They have not only deepened their knowledge but also developed essential skills that will serve them well in their future academic and career paths.” Victoria Syme-Taylor, NCCG’s Scholars Programme Lead, added: “Supporting our students in programmes like this is central to our mission at NCCG. Watching these students thrive and grow through the unique academic and personal challenges of the Lucy Cavendish Programme has been incredibly rewarding. We look forward to seeing them continue to succeed in their studies and beyond.”