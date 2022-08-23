Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arren Lionti and Holly McNicoll are both bound for Cambridge after exceeding their wildest expectations and receiving some of the best grades achievable. Arren secured 2 A*s in law and psychology and an A in biology, whilst Holly McNicoll achieved 2 A*s in maths and fine art and a B in further maths.

The application process for Cambridge is a long and arduous one. Both Lionti and McNicoll had to attend lengthy and intense interviews, take an admissions test, showcase wider reading on their applied subjects and submit a thorough and detailed personal statement.

Holly McNicoll, who attended Blessed Trinity RC College, Burnley, had to do all of this as well as submit a portfolio of her artwork in order to realise her dream of attending the prestigious university.

Nelson and Colne College student Holly McNicoll

She said: “I’m shocked that I got in. I applied back in October and heard that I had to send in a portfolio, which was a PowerPoint of all my artwork.

“Then I had to do an interview which was 30-40 minutes long. Then I had to do an entrance exam where I did half an hour of an essay and then half an hour of drawing.”

Both students have credited the teaching staff and support network at NCC in particular, for helping them achieve their dreams.

Arren Lionti

Arren Lionti, who attended Ss John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School, Colne, claims he couldn’t have done what he did without the provision of the teaching staff at NCC.

He said: “The teachers delivered the lessons and content really well, and they always let us know that we could always contact them."

Fellow NCC student, Hend Al Hajy was offered a place at Cambridge but turned it down in favour of University College London, after receiving two A*s and an A.

Another graduate, Abigail Fraser similarly turned down a place at Oxford University in favour of attending the University of Edinburgh, after achieving 2 A*s in ancient history and English literature and an A in English language

Nelson and Colne College are immensely proud, not only of the achievements of these two students but the whole Class of ’22 where 96% of students this year received at least one A* to C in their A Levels, with 14% of students receiving exclusively A* and As.

The interim principal of the college group, David Rothwell said: “It was an absolute privilege to be part of the amazing success story that unfolded on Thursday, the positivity and energy in the college was something else.

“It made it even better by being able to share the day with Andrea Jenkyns, the new Skills Minister who visited us and was rightly bowled over by what she experienced and the students, staff and employers she talked to.