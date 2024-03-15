Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shelley Gill (46) from Burnley, is one of the finalists in the Higher Apprentice of the Year category – where she will go head-to-head with three other students from across Lancashire for the coveted title.

The event will take place at Lancaster University on March 27th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelley admits: “I felt really honoured to be nominated by my tutor at Nelson and Colne College, Julie Garrigan. I wasn't expecting it. She's so supportive and she just gives me positive feedback and encouragement all the time.

Nelson and Colne College student Shelley Gill

“I'm really excited to be going because it is hard work doing apprenticeship when you're working full time, but I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Shelley is currently studying for her Institute for Leadership and Management level five apprenticeship diploma.

Shelley, has worked for East Lancashire Healthcare Trust for 20 years, beginning her career as a receptionist. She has gradually progressed, taking on more responsibility within the Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, Shelley began studying at Nelson and Colne College as part of her management trainee programme. She was identified by her line manager as part of the Trusts’ commitment to succession planning.

She said the course – which has taught her about organisational strategy and objectives, continuous improvement within organisations, project management, financial management, building relationships and leading people – has given her confidence and belief in herself.

She said: “I have been a Deputy Centre Manager for some time and an opportunity to be a Centralised Outpatients and Administration Services (COAS) trainee manager was shared, but they had to complete the qualification. I had already been doing the job, so I felt like it was the next step.”

Shelley is keen to put her new skills into practice. She has already identified a project to showcase her project management skills – which aims to standardise procedures across the 12 health centres across the trust to improve training, booking and patient experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad