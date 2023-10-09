News you can trust since 1877
Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre graduation day

More than 130 Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre graduates celebrated the culmination of their hard work, dedication and commitment, surrounded by their family, friends, special guests and tutors.
By Dominic Collis
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST
Students were graduating in qualifications across business, finance and law, computing, construction, early years and education, engineering, health and social sciences and sport with special guests including representatives from Liverpool John Moore’s University, the University of Huddersfield, the University of Bolton, and the University of Cumbria, as well as Coun. Andrew Walmsley, the Mayor of Rossendale.

Graduates have benefitted from the College Group collaborating with employers to understand skills needs, and shape curriculum, and enhancing programmes alongside key university partners.

Deputy principal of Nelson and Colne College Group, David Rothwell, praised the graduates for their dedication, commitment and perseverance and spoke of the investment they have made not only in themselves, but in their futures.

David said: “Graduation is truly one of my favourite events of the year. To see so many of our University Centre learners walk off that stage, with their future in their hands is just remarkable.

“We are committed to providing our learners with the very best experiences whilst they are with us, working with university partners and employers to design programmes that will set them on the right path for their future careers, however it is no doubt the graduates themselves that carve their own way. These are a truly inspirational group of learners, and we could not be more proud of what they have achieved.”

Professor Clare Milson, registrar and COO of Liverpool John Moore’s University, also gave a speech on the night, praising graduates for realising their ambitions.

Graduate and former student governor, Simone Hartley-Gott said: “I have loved studying for my degree. It’s been tough at times, my teachers have been so supportive, encouraging me to keep going. They really strive for you to succeed. I couldn’t have achieved this without their help, or that of the other students in the group.”

Dean of Higher Education, Charlotte Scheffmann, said: “Our graduation evening is always a brilliant night where years of hard work culminates in a celebration of achievement. This year’s ceremony was no different and we are extremely proud of all of our graduates.”

