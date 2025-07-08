Nelson and Colne College Group students honoured at national Ascentis Awards

Two exceptional students from Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) have received national recognition at this year’s Ascentis Access to HE Excellence Awards, with one named overall winner and the other honoured as a finalist in a record year for entries.

Jake Anderton was announced as the national winner in the Outstanding Academic Achievement category for his remarkable progress on the Ascentis Access to HE Diploma in Social Science. Judges praised his academic transformation, noting his growth in confidence, critical thinking, and independent research, and commended his determination to pursue a degree in Psychology at the University of Lancashire, Laura Martin, also studying with NCCG, was named a finalist in the same category, recognised for her academic talent, intellectual curiosity and consistently high-achieving work.

This year saw more nominations than ever before, with centres from across the country submitting their strongest candidates for recognition. Each institution was able to nominate up to two learners per category for every Access programme they offer, making NCCG’s dual success all the more impressive.

Jake’s achievements have also been recognised closer to home. He was awarded the prestigious Pilkington Scholarship by the college earlier this year and was recently named Access Learner of the Year at the NCCG Student Awards.

Commenting on the success, Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of both Jake and Laura. Their success on a national stage is a testament to the ambition, resilience and academic excellence that defines our learners.

“These awards celebrate not only individual determination but also the high quality of our Access to HE provision and the support our students receive from staff throughout their journey. It is particularly rewarding to see both our nominees recognised in such a competitive field.”

Reflecting on his award, Jake said: “This year has been completely life-changing for me. The support I’ve had from my tutors and the opportunities I’ve been given by the college have helped me believe in myself and realise I can succeed. Winning this award has really boosted my confidence ahead of starting my degree, and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who’s been part of the journey.”

The Access to HE Excellence Awards celebrate learners across the country who demonstrate outstanding academic performance and personal commitment. The recognition of both Jake and Laura by the Ascentis panel highlights the strength of NCCG’s Access programmes and the transformative impact of adult education.