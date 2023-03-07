The college hopes to inspire the next generation of highly skilled technical workers by offering tailor-made higher-level technical courses with a focus on skilled based education, providing students with industry-leading facilities, equipment and training.

This initiative is part of a national programme designed to create world-class educational institutions that will drive economic growth whilst providing students with the knowledge and skills needed for high-quality, technical jobs.

IoTs were first launched in 2019 and there are a small number already in place in various regions across the country.

Nelson and Colne College principal Lisa O'Loughlin

The introduction of the initiative to Lancashire and Cumbria is a welcome addition to the educational landscape according to Nelson and Colne College Group’s Principal and CEO, Lisa O’Loughlin.

“We are delighted to be part of the Lancashire and Cumbria IoT. Here at NCCG we understand just how important high-quality technical education is, both to learners and employers across the region,” she said.

“Today’s announcement of our place within this IoT goes to further support our focus on an education route that can provide a pathway into higher technical positions for more people, providing skills for the future and further boosting the economy of Lancashire and Cumbria.”

The Lancashire and South Cumbria IoT scheme is now open for business, and will be supported by £290m. in government funding, enabling the development of industry-standard facilities and equipment.

These resources will be used to deliver cutting-edge education and training, ensuring that students receive an outstanding educational experience.

Developments at the campuses will include a Health Informatics Laboratory with the latest industry specialist systems simulation software; an engineering laboratory created to develop skills in both composites and additive manufacturing, sustainable design practices, and computational fluid dynamics; a sustainable technologies laboratory with a focus on electric vehicles, clean energy sources and sustainable construction practices; and a bespoke digital suite combining a VR and AR suite, programming facilities, a cybersecurity and networking lab and AI and machine learning software.