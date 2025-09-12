Nelson and Colne College announces Open Event dates

Nelson and Colne College, rated Ofsted Outstanding and ranked among the top performing colleges in the country for student achievement, is delighted to announce its Open Event dates for the 2025–26 academic year.

The first of these, the A Level Open Event, will take place on Saturday, September 20, from 10am–2pm and is set to be a must-attend occasion for ambitious students considering their post-16 options.

Prospective students and their families will have the chance to explore the College’s impressive A Level offer – consistently achieving some of the best results in Lancashire, with a 98% pass rate and a track record of students progressing to top universities, prestigious apprenticeships, and exciting careers. Nelson and Colne College is also ranked No. 1 in England for A Level progress in the Government’s official achievement rate tables.

This year’s Open Event will also showcase the College’s newly-launched Connect Programme – a tailored initiative designed to ensure every learner thrives. The Connect Programme provides personalised one-to-one support, mentoring, academic stretch opportunities, and career guidance from the moment of your application. It reflects the College’s ethos that every learner is treated as an individual, with Tutors taking time to understand their aspirations and guide them to achieve their goals.

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO at East Lancashire Learning Group with students

Vice Principal for Academic Curriculum and Campus Principal at Nelson Fionnuala Swann said: “At Nelson and Colne College, we believe in combining academic excellence with a supportive, inclusive environment. Our A Level students consistently achieve outstanding results, but just as importantly, they are known, valued, and encouraged as individuals. We’re excited to welcome prospective students to experience this for themselves at our upcoming Open Event.”

Visitors to the event will be able to:

Speak directly to expert subject tutors across the full range of A Level subjects

Hear from our Alumni who have progressed to Oxbridge Universities and launched successful careers

Discover the College’s outstanding extra-curricular, super-curricular and enrichment offer

Learn about support services, financial advice, and careers guidance

Meet key partners from universities and business who support learners every step of the way

Tour the state-of-the-art facilities and meet current students

Other Open Event Dates

Fionnuala Swann, Vice Principal for Academic Curriculum and Campus Principal

In addition to the A Level Open Event, Nelson and Colne College will host further Open Events across the academic year, showcasing its full range of school leaver programmes – A Levels, T Levels, Technical courses and apprenticeships:

15 October, 5.30–7.30pm

11 November, 5.30–7.30pm

Book Your Place

Places are free, but booking is encouraged to secure your spot.

Book now at ncc.eastlancslearning.ac.uk/events/