More Burnley and Padiham reception class pictures from years gone by - featuring Ightenhill, Barden and St Leonard's primary schools

Burnley and Padiham’s latest batch of new starters will be taking a break from the playground soon as October half-term comes round.

By John Deehan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:54 pm

In November, the Express will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring photos from a number of schools across the district.

Until then, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

1. Miss Taylor's reception class at Ightenhill Primary School, Burnley.

October 2016

Photo: MA

2. Reception class F2, Rosewood Primary School, Burnley

October 2016

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Reception class 2 at Cherry Fold Primary School, Burnley.

October 2016.

Photo: Paul Heyes

4. Barden Primary School, Miss Arshad's reception class

October 2016

Photo: Donna Clifford

