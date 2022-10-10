More Burnley and Padiham reception class pictures from years gone by - featuring Ightenhill, Barden and St Leonard's primary schools
Burnley and Padiham’s latest batch of new starters will be taking a break from the playground soon as October half-term comes round.
By John Deehan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 2:54 pm
In November, the Express will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring photos from a number of schools across the district.
Until then, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.
