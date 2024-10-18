Lord Street Primary School Celebrates New Library Transformation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lord Street Primary School has revealed its new, multi-functional library following a £12,500 makeover over the past year. With over 1,000 books, the space was designed to inspire a love of reading in pupils of all ages, with help from Miss Banks and support from the Lancashire Library Service.

Hayley Walsh, Headteacher at Lord Street Primary School, spoke of the importance of the new library for the school community: “This library represents more than just a place to borrow books; it is a space where our children can explore, reflect, and immerse themselves in stories that can shape their learning and imagination. We are thrilled with the result and know it will become a cherished part of school life.”

The school partnered with the Lancashire Library Service, which generously donated over 1,000 books to the project. In a special touch, pupils had the opportunity to select their own books for the new space, choosing from the Lancashire Book Bus, making the library feel like a truly personal and exciting place to learn.

Dan Worsley conducts assembly ahead of the grand opening.

The grand opening of the library was celebrated with a special visit from Dan Worsley, a successful author and professional storyteller, who enthralled pupils during a lively assembly. Following his inspiring performance, he joined the school’s Reading Ambassadors to officially cut the ribbon, marking the library’s official opening.

The library is also a key part of the school’s broader initiative to foster a love of reading across all year groups. This initiative includes the popular Starbooks 100 Club, which encourages pupils to read 100 books before they leave Lord Street, and a book-vending machine that offers exciting reading rewards.

Miss Banks, who played a vital role in the development of the space, highlighted the impact the library is set to have: “We wanted to create a space that is welcoming, where every child can find a story that resonates with them. The involvement of the pupils in selecting the books has made the library their own, and I can’t wait to see how it will inspire a love of reading in our school.”

Lord Street Primary School’s new library is set to be a beacon of creativity, learning, and relaxation—a place where the joy of reading will thrive for years to come