Local primary school focus on mental health with Wellbeing Warriors

By Dany Roson
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 13:28 BST

St Michael’s and St John’s Roman Catholic Primary School’s Wellbeing Warriors are leading the way.

Year 6 pupils, trained by the Hyndburn and Ribble Valley Schools Sports Partnership, work with the staff and the Senior Mental Health Lead to ensure that everyone, from Year 1 to 6, is looking after their mental health and can thrive in school.

They help everyone to understand the importance of good mental health and wellbeing and impart their knowledge on how to achieve this.

Head teacher Zoe Mabbott said " At SSMJ, we pride ourselves on our holistic approach to learning and the family atmosphere we have in school and as part of our wider community.

"Individuals strive to follow our mission statement to learn, love and respect one another to be the best we can be and we work together to do this with the help of our Wellbeing Warriors who are on hand to help anyone who needs it.”

