Lancashire School Dance Competition Runners Up!
After winning the Burnley school dance competition, the Brunshaw Primary School dance group performed in Blackpool on Wednesday and were crowned runners up!
The Brunshaw Inventors Dance group from Brunshaw Primary School were crowned 2nd place in the Lancashire School Dance competition held at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Wednesday. What an amazing achievement! Well done team Brunshaw!