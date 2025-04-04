Lancashire School Dance Competition Runners Up!

By Maria Cornell
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
After winning the Burnley school dance competition, the Brunshaw Primary School dance group performed in Blackpool on Wednesday and were crowned runners up!

The Brunshaw Inventors Dance group from Brunshaw Primary School were crowned 2nd place in the Lancashire School Dance competition held at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Wednesday. What an amazing achievement! Well done team Brunshaw!

Related topics:BurnleyBlackpool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice