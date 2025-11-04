Lancashire partnership opens doors to lifelong learning through local libraries

Tasnim Desai Curriculum Leader at LAL and Samina Ali Teacher at LAL

Lancashire Adult Learning has won the ‘Healthier Futures’ Award at the Get the Nation Learning Awards this year for its success in improving the health of Lancashire residents through bespoke learning provision.

Through partnerships with Public Health, Primary Care Networks and Social Prescribers, Lancashire Adult Learning has engaged over 10,000 learners in around 300 community venues.

Representatives from Lancashire Adult Learning received their award at the Barbican this week, the location for the Get the Nation Learning Awards ceremony. The awards sit within Get the Nation Learning Week, the highpoint of the Get the Nation Learning campaign, led by Learning and Work Institute and supported by the likes of BFI and Make UK.

The ‘Healthier Futures’ Award recognises organisations improving health and wellbeing through learning in communities across the UK.

The Get the Nation Learning Awards panel chose Lancashire Adult Learning as its winner for its extensive outreach and its dedication to addressing local and national health priorities through its curriculum. Lancashire Adult Learning’s partnership with Lancashire Libraries has led to the creation of bespoke learning programmes, delivered within library spaces and tailored to community needs so that even the most disadvantaged individuals can access meaningful, life-changing opportunities.

The success of Lancashire Adult Learning is clear: 95% of learners on health and wellbeing courses said the courses helped them stay physically and mentally well, and 98% felt their confidence, resilience and motivation had improved. Many learners use the courses as a springboard into further learning. Health literacy courses have also made a real difference to the lives of ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) learners, helping them access medical services more effectively.

With over 100 supporters, the Get the Nation Learning campaign seeks to spotlight the benefits of lifelong learning on society and the economy. The awards are an important part of this, shining a light on people and organisations getting the nation learning and recognising examples of adult learning that support healthier futures, stronger communities, more opportunities, regional growth, and richer lives.

Sarah Haworth, Director of Tailored Learning at Lancashire Adult Learning, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won the Healthier Futures award at the Get the Nation Learning Awards. This is fantastic recognition of the power of adult and community education to change lives. Through tailored learning — a distinct strand within the wider Adult Skills Fund — we’ve seen first-hand how education supports health, wellbeing, and confidence.

"It plays a vital role in social prescribing and libraries have been key partners, offering welcoming spaces that make learning accessible to everyone. The benefits go far beyond qualifications; they touch people’s health, happiness, and sense of belonging. This award shines a light on the real impact of lifelong learning and why continued investment in tailored adult education is so important.”

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said: “Lancashire Adult Learning has demonstrated how lifelong learning can support health and wellbeing outcomes, and we are thrilled to make them the winner of our ‘Healthier Futures’ Award this year. Learning provision that is tailored, accessible and of high-quality can make a real difference to people and their communities, and Lancashire Adult Learning is a shining example of how that can be achieved.”

Lisa O’Laughlin, Principal and Chief Executive at East Lancashire Learning Group, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Lancashire Adult Learning and the recognition they’ve received through the Healthier Futures award. It’s a fantastic achievement and a real testament to the dedication, innovation, and impact of our teams across the East Lancashire Learning Group. Adult education has the power to change lives, not only by developing skills, but by improving confidence, wellbeing, and community connections.

"This award highlights the vital role that learning plays in helping people build brighter, healthier futures, and it reinforces why investing in adult and community education matters now more than ever.”

Isobel Hunter MBE, Chief Executive at Libraries Connected, said: “Libraries thrive on partnerships, and this one has clearly had an enormous impact. By working together towards a shared aim, Lancashire Adult Learning and Lancashire Libraries have brought lifelong learning into the heart of their communities – leading to positive health outcomes for residents. This is a powerful example of the value libraries can bring by extending and enhancing other services.

"That’s just one reason why we’re proud supporters of the Get the Nation Learning campaign. Congratulations to all involved on this richly deserved award.”