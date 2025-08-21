Inspired by Mum - Student sets sights on a future in science

Science lover Aabiyah is now striving for a future in medicine and science inspired by her mother’s dreams that she was unable to pursue.

She said: “My mother encouraged me to strive for the future she was unable to have.”

Aabiyah Raees, 17, From Nelson, was overjoyed to find out she had passed her maths and English resists at Nelson and Colne college, achieving a high grade 4 in both subjects.

She said: “The immediate feeling when I opened the result was relief, followed by happiness, I’m really proud of myself.”

Nelson and Colne College Group have this year had a 99 per cent pass rate across all ages for English and maths GCSE resits, with a 40 percent of 16-18 year olds for maths compared to the national average of 17.1 percent.

Aabiyah will continue her studies at NCCG, starting a BTEC in Level 3 Applied Science to triage her way into medical career in the future.

She said: “I have always loved science and medicine; it’s been in my life from as young as I can remember. I love helping people and my brain feels almost naturally programmed for science, I have my mother to thank for that.”

Aabiyah’s mother dreamed of a career in chemistry but wanting to focus on raising her family, was unable to do so. Still, she surrounded Aabiyah with science books and spent the days doing at home chemistry experiments together in the kitchen to foster her daughters budding interest in the subject.

She said “My Mum introduced me to science, she taught me to make home remedies for colds, general health and even for your hair. She shared all the science knowledge that she wasn’t able to explore herself.

“She is going to be so happy, and I can’t wait to tell her.”

Looking ahead, Aabiayh is excited to return to NCCG in September after successful resists.

She said: “I’ve had a great time and cannot wait to come back in September, I’ve had fantastic experiences, I love the teachers and the staff they are all so supportive,”