In pictures: Fisher More High School’s unforgettable prom night

By John Deehan
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:12 BST
Pupils from Fisher More RC High School dressed to impress as they celebrated the end of their school journey with a glamorous prom night.

Held at Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley, the event was a chance for Year 11 leavers to enjoy a well-earned evening of celebration after completing their exams.

We've put together a gallery, courtesy of Zoe Hodkinson’s photos, capturing all the sparkle, smiles and special moments from the night – from red carpet arrivals to dancefloor fun.

.

1. Fisher More RC High School prom

. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

Photo Sales
.

2. Fisher More RC High School prom

. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

Photo Sales
.

3. Fisher More RC High School prom

. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

Photo Sales
.

4. Fisher More RC High School prom

. Photo: Zoe Louise Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice