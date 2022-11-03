The festive event will be held Friday December 2nd from 2pm to 5-30pm at the school at Burnley Campus, Barden Lane.

Katie Wood, from the school, said: “We are having a Santa's grotto, live music, hot food, festive stalls, chocolate and bottle tombola, raffle and games. It is free entry. We are hoping to raise £500 to go towards funding our after school club, Merry Berries.”

The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund is a registered charity and raises money to improve and enhance the lives of our wonderful pupils with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Nick Barrett, Holly Grove's family support manager, in his secondary role as Father Christmas

Katie added: “We are asking for donations of unwanted Christmas decorations/stockings/Christmas cards and new and unopened gift sets that anyone would be willing to donate. These can be dropped off at Holly Grove School during school hours.

“We are also raising money for curriculum enhancement days and experiences such as music, drama, zoo lab etc to ensure our pupils access a broad, balanced and exciting curriculum.

"Finally, we are also fund raising to take our lower school pupils on a residential trip to Blackpool in the spring. These will be completely inclusive and provide the children with a wealth of opportunities and experiences with staff that are fully trained to meet their needs and give parents and families a well needed break.

One of the school's sensory rooms