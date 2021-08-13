High-flying Ribble Valley student sets her sights on Oxford University

Lucy, from Ribchester, is in the top handful of students in her year and praises the support provided by Westholme School teachers – and a great deal of hard work and determination.

In the future, Lucy said she “wants to be able to make a difference” and is considering careers in climatology or astronomy.

The 16-year-old has attended Westholme School since the age of four – and is looking forward to studying biology, maths, geography and physics.

Lucy Robinson achieved excellent GCSE results

She said: “I’m really happy with my results because it has been quite difficult and relentless. The teachers have supported us and have checked in with us a lot during the lockdowns.”