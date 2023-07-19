Here's how this Padiham school is tackling the dangers of social media faced by young people

Shuttleworth College in Burnley Road hosts regular assemblies and form discussions to help pupils navigate social media safely after seeing a “worrying” increase in the amount of time spent online post-pandemic. The phone-free school even suspended all Year 7 to 10 lessons last fortnight for a “drop down day” exploring social media’s impact.

It regularly deals with issues arising from pupils' online interactions outside of school, and allows youngsters to share their worries and support needs during form group sessions called Social Media Manifestos.

Tom Newton, of Year 9, said: "We looked at social media and how to stay safe on and off social media, and how dangerous it can actually be on social media. We looked how we can be at risk and how others can be at risk. We discussed the good and bad side of what will happen and how your comments could impact you in your future life. It's important because if children our age are going on social media and saying mean things to a person or group of people that can cause harm, and some people don't understand how hurtful it can be. It's important that teachers know and we can teach teachers about social media and so they can understand our point of view."

Laura Nolan and PC Charlie Bamber of Lancashire Constabulary with pupils at Shuttleworth College in Padiham during online safety sessions.

Pupils also examined the Online Safety Bill and what it means for them, while PC Charlie Bamber and Laura Nolan (Cyber Protect/Prevent Officer from the Cyber Crimes Unit at Lancashire Police) talked to all years about online security.

The school created a guide to using apps and phone settings, and pupils learnt how to report anything inappropriate on each app, as well as to CEOP (Child Exploitation and Online Protection) and about the support from the school’s safeguarding team, anonymous service Whisper, and staff members.

Emily-Jae Smith, a Year 10 pupil, said: "In my opinion, our drop down day was very educational because we learned a lot of safety information that I didn't know before that I can put into practice."

