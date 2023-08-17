Interviewed for BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live, Lisa O’Loughlin said: “I am so excited for our learners and the opportunities that lay ahead of them following their outstanding results. We know that, because of Covid, it has been a difficult few years for these students, but their hard work and determination is clear to see when we have so many of our learners progressing onto high value degree programmes in subjects such as Medicine and Allied Health Professions or Law. Our impressive high and top grades in all areas show just how hard our students have worked.”