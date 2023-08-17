Here are 10 photos of Nelson and Colne College students receiving their brilliant A-Level results for 2023 live on BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live
The principal and CEO of the college took to national TV this morning to share her pride in the students and applaud their hard work.
Interviewed for BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live, Lisa O’Loughlin said: “I am so excited for our learners and the opportunities that lay ahead of them following their outstanding results. We know that, because of Covid, it has been a difficult few years for these students, but their hard work and determination is clear to see when we have so many of our learners progressing onto high value degree programmes in subjects such as Medicine and Allied Health Professions or Law. Our impressive high and top grades in all areas show just how hard our students have worked.”
Here are 10 photos of Nelson and Colne College students receiving their results: