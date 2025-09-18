From Liverpool to Lancashire, Cumbria to Manchester, there are plenty of excellent local study options for ambitious North West students winding up their sixth form studies this year.
The Guardian’s latest university guide for the 2026 academic year is out now. This annual league table compares and ranks more than 120 universities from across the UK, giving them scores out of 100. Its comprehensive methodology includes the most recent available data on student satisfaction, staff numbers, spending, future career prospects for graduates, and more.
We’ve taken a look at how the North West’s 12 major universities fared in this year’s rankings, looking at both their overall scores, and other key details prospective students will want to know. These include a score representing how satisfied final year students were with their teaching, and the proportion of recent graduates either employed in a graduate-level job or undertaking further study 15 months after their course finished.
But The Guardian says that each university’s ranking should be viewed as part of a bigger picture. “Rankings change annually, and some universities may benefit from temporary measures such as funding boosts or changes to their student intake. Don’t forget that universities languishing at the bottom of the overall table can be top for certain subjects,” its creators wrote. Some universities have also not been included, where data was not available.
Here is how the North West’s 12 universities did, for the students of 2026: