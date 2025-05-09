Generous Blessed Trinity pupils help community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College’s generous pupils collected bags full of tins for the community of Burnley.

Year 9’s Set for Success Programme is aYouth Sport Trust Programme which is delivered in school.

This involves a group of Year 9 pupils working with Athlete Mentor Charlotte Hartley using the power of sport to develop life skills.

As part of the programme the pupils have to plan and deliver a social action project.

The Year 9 pupils chose to raise awareness of homelessness and foodbanks in Burnley and donate to Burnley in the Community’s ‘Together Burnley’ programme.

Part of this was they held a Year 7 Form Competition where pupils brought in a tin or £1.

The winning form was 7k with one pupil Archie bringing in a staggering 270 tins.

Archie said: “I travelled to three different stores to do the shopping. I like helping those less fortunate. I feel bad for them so I want to help.”

Nathan Norris from Burnley FC in the Community said: “The Blessed Trinity pupils have collected an amazing amount of tins which will go straight into the parcels we distribute.

“For one pupil to bring in 270 tins shows how generous people are. We are truly grateful.”

Blessed Trinity’s Marshall Holding said: “The Year 9 pupils have taken to the leadership course really well, they have helped the community and they will gain a qualification as well. They have been brilliant.”