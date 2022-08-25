Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Express spoke to several Year 11 pupils who revealed the next step in their career will take them to Burnley College after receiving their GCSE results today.

One of those teenagers is Ethan Smith who was the highest achiever in his school and sat two additional maths qualifications. The star pupil, who dreams of a career in computers and maths, achieved a Grade A in FSMQ - a specialist maths qualification which equates to an A-Level - alongside seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7.

He will now study Maths, Further Maths, Computer Science and Physics at college.

Ethan Smith and Dylan Cole will study Maths at Burnley College. Credit: Andy Ford.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan said: “Blessed Trinity offered me the chance to study Further Maths and I wanted to do this. I find Maths and Computing quite easy – it’s something I enjoy!

"I am really happy with my results."

Another maths whiz is Dylan Cole, whose passion for solving problems has landed him six Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and two Grade 6s.

Dylan, who will take on A-Levels in Maths, Further Maths, Chemistry and Physics, said: “I do like problem-solving. I like things which are methodical and that have the answers.

Madeleine Storah and Olivia Phillips will go on to study at Burnley College. Credit: Andy Ford.

“I have developed academically in my time at Blessed Trinity. I have made a lot of progress.”

Madeleine Storah also loves Maths so much she studied an extra qualification in it. She celebrated eight Grade 9s and one Grade 8 alongside a Grade 7 in Further Maths.

Madeleine said: “I want to go to Burnley College to study Maths, Further Maths, History and Spanish.

“Being at Blessed Trinity made me more confident, it helped me.”

Rebecca Molloy secured a Grade 9 in Dance. Credit: Andy Ford.

Meanwhile, Olivia Phillips’ heart is in the theatre, having starred in all of her school’s shows.

The Year 11 pupil, who plans to study English Literature, Film Studies, Spanish and Music at college, scored seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a 7 in Further Maths.

“I have been in Annie, Grease and Little Shop of Horrors and I have loved it. The Performing Arts department is really strong at Blessed Trinity and it’s developed my acting,” she said.

“I chose my A-Levels as they are subjects I enjoy and I will just see where it takes me.

Leoni Chapman plans to study Childcare and Education at Burnley College. Credit: Andy Ford

“I also play the piano, guitar and violin and have performed in school assemblies and events.”

Also impressing her teachers with her on-stage talents is Rebecca Molloy, who secured a Grade 9 in Dance as well as another Grade 9, one Grade 8, two Grade 7s and one Grade 6.

Rebecca said: "I go to Sanderson's in Burnley and have taken part in all of Blessed Trinity's shows while I have been at the school.

"I am going to Burnley College to study Criminology, Sociology, History and Dance."

Leoni Chapman says looking after her two young nieces has inspired her to study Childcare and Education at college.

The hard-working pupil rose to the challenge to secure two Grade 5s and three Grade 4s among other qualifications.

“I am an aunty to two young children and I have watched them grow up and enjoy playing with them,” she said.