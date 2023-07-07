In March 2021, Lancashire County Counicl’s cabinet gave approval to establish a SEN unit for up to 16 places at Padiham St Leonard's Voluntary Aided Primary School for children aged four to 11 years, and the funding to refurbish an existing modular building to provide eight of these places.

On Thursday, cabinet approved the funding for the installation of a second modular classroom to enable the opening of the second eight-place SEN unit for children with social, communication and interaction needs.

The proposals are part of the implementation of the SEND Sufficiency Strategy 2019-2024, which were approved by cabinet in October 2020.

Since then, 96 SEN unit places have been made available and 128 more places should become available before September 2024.

More expressions of interest from mainstream schools are being sought to extend the Special Educational Needs Units programme due to its success. A report will be brought to cabinet in September 2023 with these proposals, and to seek approval to start the consultations.

In addition, 306 more special school places have been created across the county, up to the end of the 2022/2023 academic year. Special schools have also been invited to submit expressions of interest in expanding, either through the development of satellite provision or building onto the school site.

County Coun. Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said the unit will mean more children will get the support they need.

"Since October 2020, we have continued to take positive action to improve special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision across the county.

"Proposals to open a second SEN Unit at Padiham St Leonard's Voluntary Aided Church of England Primary School will mean more children will get the support they need.

"We won't stop here, as we are now seeking further expressions of interest from mainstream schools to extend the Special Educational Needs Units programme due to its success.

