News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Free youth programme set to be launched by This Is Nelson

A free youth programme is set to be launched in Nelson later this month.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A collaboration between This_is_Nelson and Building Bridges the project will deliver weekly social and creative sessions for young peope between the ages of f 13 and 16.

Read More
Haffners owners step in at the final hour to save Colne bakery Whitesides from c...

This is a chance for teens to meet new people, get creative and learn more about a range of subjects including art, poetry, architecture, music and technology.

A free youth programme is set to be launched in Nelson later this month.A free youth programme is set to be launched in Nelson later this month.
A free youth programme is set to be launched in Nelson later this month.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taster workshops will be held on Tuesday, October 17th and Tuesday, November 7th from 5.30pm to 7-30pm and anyone who would like more information is asked to email [email protected] or text 07508902008.

Related topics:Nelson