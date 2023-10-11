A free youth programme is set to be launched in Nelson later this month.

A collaboration between This_is_Nelson and Building Bridges the project will deliver weekly social and creative sessions for young peope between the ages of f 13 and 16.

This is a chance for teens to meet new people, get creative and learn more about a range of subjects including art, poetry, architecture, music and technology.

