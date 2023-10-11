Free youth programme set to be launched by This Is Nelson
A free youth programme is set to be launched in Nelson later this month.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A collaboration between This_is_Nelson and Building Bridges the project will deliver weekly social and creative sessions for young peope between the ages of f 13 and 16.
This is a chance for teens to meet new people, get creative and learn more about a range of subjects including art, poetry, architecture, music and technology.
Taster workshops will be held on Tuesday, October 17th and Tuesday, November 7th from 5.30pm to 7-30pm and anyone who would like more information is asked to email [email protected] or text 07508902008.