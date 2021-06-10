Free 'rebel' business school coming to Burnley

The free online course, backed by Burnley Council, is aimed at everyone, from those with no cash or business experience to fledgling start-ups that need guidance to keep on track.

“Many people all across Burnley and Lancashire will have experienced a really difficult time in the past year, but we are here to help them to bounce back,” says Simon Paine, co-founder of Rebel Business School

“We’ve worked with many people, teaching them sales, marketing, budgeting and more. But the big thing everyone refers to in their feedback is confidence. They learn to rebel against the negativity that’s holding them back. They learn a ‘rebel mindset’.”

The free online course is coming to Burnley

In April 2021, Rebel Business School won a Queen’s Award for Promoting Opportunity for its attendees. Rebel's events are led by successful entrepreneurs who share, first-hand, their experiences of running businesses. Its events often attract over 100 people and their ‘pop-up’ nature make them easy to attend.

Mick Cartledge, chief executive of Burnley Council, hailed the online event.

He said: “Burnley Borough Council is making this investment for local people who are considering launching their own business. We consider it a great coup for our borough, as the “pop-up” business school has never been held in Lancashire before. I’d encourage anyone who is interested in launching their own business to find out more,” he said.

Paine says that it is both possible and desirable to start a business right now, and that the legacy of Covid-19 should not stop anyone from doing so.

“Our message is simple. You don’t need money, an expensive education or a big plan to start a business, you just need to find something you love and a bit of help.

“Now’s actually the best time to be starting up. Everything has changed, the world has been shaken up and people who get moving can take advantage of the new situation," he says.

The Burnley Rebel Business School is available free of charge to participants, through sponsorship and funding from Burnley Council.