Forest School aim for St Mary's

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School’s pupils are stitching away at their Thursday Fashion Club.

The club was started by Headteacher Caroline Boden.

She said: “ Our children have so many interests and we are keen to support their experiences of culture across different forms. We often talk about fashion at playtimes and lunchtimes so I decided to run a Fashion Club.

“Myself, along with one of our grandparents, run the club and, while it’s about sewing techniques and designers over the years, it’s also getting the pupils to chat and be creative. It’s become popular.”

Year 4 Lucie said: “I enjoy Fashion Club, it is very creative and you can talk to the other members about different subjects.”

Emmy said: “I like how we sew and chat with our friends and there is also always someone there to help us.”