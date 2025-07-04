Forest School aim for St Mary's
They already have a green section for their reception class where there is a mud hut, pupils plant items and generally get in touch with nature.
Now one of their teachers is sitting a Forest School qualification so the area will be open to the whole school and everyone will benefit.
Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “We are in such a lovely location in Langho and have a lot of greenery. We turned an outside area into a nature section for the reception class.
“They have enjoyed it and now we want the whole school to benefit from it and appreciate the outdoors and nature.
“One of our teachers is taking a Forest School qualification so we can officially open a Forest School and use the area as a place for pupils to play, learn and also relax.”