Five Times Finalist – Burnley College celebrates success in prestigious education awards

Proud staff and learners at Burnley College are celebrating after reaching the finals in an incredible five Educate North Awards – the premier education sector awards in the North of England.

It includes the coveted Further Education College of the Year Award.

And it’s the second time Burnley College has been shortlisted for its environmental credentials in the Sustainable Green Initiative Award.

Burlney College celebrate their wins at the 2023 ceremony

The full list of categories Burnley College has been selected as a finalist in is:

· Further Education College of the Year

· Creative Arts Award

· Campaign of the Year (Burnley College Marketing Department)

· Sustainable Green Initiative

· Leadership and Innovation Award (Ashley Alderson, Head of Fitness Evolution)

Burnley College, the number one college in England*, has a proud history at the Educate North Awards, having won Apprenticeship Provider of the Year and receiving highly commended for its sustainability initiatives.

This year they’re hoping to secure even more.

The Educate North Awards “celebrate, recognise and share best practice and excellence in the education sector…” and is a highlight of the academic awards year. The spectacular awards ceremony takes place at The Hilton Hotel, Manchester, in April.

Principal of Burnley College Karen Buchanan said:

“We would not be in the finals of these Educate North Awards without the support of our outstanding learners: they have the passion, the innovation, the imagination and the skills to help us continue to deliver exceptional educational experiences.

“I’m also so proud of every Tutor and every member of our support staff whose dedication and hard work has made this possible.

“By listening to the Student Voice and working closely alongside industry, we create the perfect environment to Build Futures and Change Lives. Together, we are creating individuals who will shape society and influence industry.

“To reach the finals in five categories of the prestigious Educate North Awards is testament to that.”

