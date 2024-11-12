Fisher More commemorates Remembrance Day with heartfelt liturgies

In solemn remembrance, Fisher More High School united to honour those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Under the guidance of our faith leaders and cadets, every year group took part in liturgies designed to reflect upon the importance of remembrance, resilience, and hope. This year’s observance was underscored by the powerful message of 1 Corinthians 15:52: “For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised imperishable, and we will be changed.”

Fisher More's Remembrance Day ceremony began with a poignant assembly, gathering pupils and staff together to observe moments of reflection. The cadets, standing as symbols of respect and duty, played a pivotal role in leading the liturgies, guiding students through prayers, readings, and hymns. This spiritual gathering offered each pupil the chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by countless individuals and families, fostering a deeper sense of gratitude and understanding.

As the ceremonies unfolded across the year groups, faith leaders shared messages centred around peace, unity, and transformation – themes echoed in the biblical verse from 1 Corinthians. Through this verse, the school community was reminded of life’s impermanence and the enduring legacy of those who have served. The liturgies, supported by the cadets’ presence, provided a space for students to express respect and reverence, embracing the significance of Remembrance Day as a foundation of our collective history.

Fisher More High School extends heartfelt thanks to everyone involved, especially our faith leaders and cadets, whose dedication made this year’s Remembrance Day meaningful for the entire school community. Through their leadership, the school was able to come together in unity, honouring the past and aspiring to build a more compassionate future.