Excellent Attendance for Holly

Brunshaw Primary School pupil achieves seven years of full attendance.

A primary school girl has been hailed an inspiration for not missing a single day of her 7 years at school. Holly Parkinson’s unblemished record has seen her attend every single day at Brunshaw Primary School since she started in reception class in September 2017. There are not many children who can make a claim to this perfect record!

When asked how she has achieved such a remarkable attendance record Holly humbly said: ‘I just love coming to school to learn and to see my friends. Even when I’m not feeling my best, I just get up and go to school’.

To mark this extraordinary achievement Holly, a keen footballer, has been presented with a new pair of football boots, a gift voucher, trophy and a special certificate.