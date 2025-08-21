Emily hit the back of the net, passing her maths GCSE, so she can go on to a football coaching course.

Emily-Summer Blackburn,17, from Oswaldtwistle, came to Nelson & Colne College (NCC) to resist her maths and English. After passing her English in November Emily-Summer has now successfully passed her maths with a high grade 4.

NCCG has this year had a 99 per cent pass rate across all ages for English and maths GCSE resits, with a 40 percent of 16-18 year olds for maths compared to the national average of 17.1 percent.

Emily – Summer said: “When the clock hit 8am, I was shaking and so nervous. I rang my mum as I opened the result on my phone and immediately threw my phone in the air and began to cry as I couldn’t believe I’d finally done it.

“I came in because I had to see it on paper to believe it. I’ve never passed maths, so to finally get here was just the greatest feeling.”

Emily-Summer Blackburn

Emily-Summer is staying at NCC to move up the league to a Level 3 coaching course to pursue a future on the pitch.

Emily’s love of football began early in life when she played as a striker for Accrington Stanley Football Club, and her ambitions of becoming a coach began in Year 10 when she took part in work experience with BFC in the Community.

She said: “Football was such a big part of my life, and going onto this coaching course is just going to be so great. I can’t wait to go on to coach children’s football matches like the ones I used to play in.”

Player of the match Emily, after the relief of her results, is looking forward to starting her course in September but for now is just happy going home and celebrating with a takeaway.