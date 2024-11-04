Eleanor rewarded for outstanding environmental care

Year 5 pupil Eleanor Ireland has been awarded a top prize for her community work and care for the environment.

The St Michael’s and St John’s Roman Catholic Primary School pupil has been working in the Clitheroe school’s gardens during the weekend.

She was nominated in the primary school category for the inaugural Laudato Si’ Awards, introduced by the Salford Diocese. It’s part of Pope Francis’ encyclical ‘Laudato Si’ which is ‘caring for our common home – Earth.’

Eleanor was named as winner for her outstanding commitment and care for the environment, demonstrated in giving up her free time after school and on weekends, to help develop gardening projects around the school and wider community.

Eleanor said: “I have been planting seeds and picking up weeds with other parishioners. I enjoy gardening and I like helping as well. It’s making the area nice for everyone.”

Headteacher Zoe Mabbott said: “Eleanor is a fierce promoter of environmental care and she has shown great dedication in spreading the Laudato Si’ message and supporting younger ones to learn more about caring for our common home.

“She has also supported the group in organising community fun days and nearly new sale events.

“We would also like to thank Eleanor's mother Keeley, who has encouraged her daughter to be part of all the work on the school/parish gardens and community events over the last few years.”