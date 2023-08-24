Year 11 Colne pupils have triumphed today in their GCSEs.

The youngsters leave Fisher More RC High School with an impressive array of exam results this summer, despite the challenges posed by the aftermath of the pandemic.

An outstanding 69% of pupils have reached the required standard in English, while 62% have excelled in Mathematics and 52% in Science. Additionally, 54% have attained the essential grade 4 or higher in both English and Mathematics.

Across all disciplines, an impressive 83 students have reached the pinnacle of academic excellence, attaining at least one grade at the esteemed levels of grade 8 or 9. Moreover, 14%have achieved a grade surpassing level 7.

Andrew Thomas, assistant headteacher, said: “The pride we hold for each and every one of our pupils is immeasurable. Heartfelt congratulations are extended to all our pupils.”

Noteworthy individual achievements include Ali Hussain, who secured exceptional results with a grade 9 in all subjects and an 8 in Mathematics.

Harry Young's accomplishments encompass grades 9 in Mathematics, History, Biology, and RE, accompanied by grades 8 in Chemistry and Physics.

Meanwhile, Niall Sagar's achieved four grade 9s in English, Mathematics, RE, and Physics while Maddy Duffy's remarkable outcomes consist of grade 9s in English, Geography, History, RE, and a Distinction* in BTEC Sport.

Here are eight pictures of pupils enjoying GCSE success:

