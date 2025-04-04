Easter extravaganzas at St Michael and All Angels
Children and their families enthusiastically searched for hidden eggs, while others got creative making chocolate crispies and Easter crafts. The face painting proved popular, adding an extra touch of fun to the day.
The Easter celebrations continued at St Michaels this week, with our Reception and Key Stage 1 pupils hosting an open afternoon on Monday. Parents, carers, and grandparents joined us for some delightful craft activities, creating precious memories and fostering that crucial home-school connection we value so deeply.
Not to be outdone, our Key Stage 2 pupils had their turn on Thursday, showcasing their own Easter-themed creations and activities.