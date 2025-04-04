Easter extravaganzas at St Michael and All Angels

By Sara Richardson
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
Easter fun!Easter fun!
Easter fun!
Last Saturday, we were blessed with beautiful sunshine for St Michaels Easter egg hunt.

Children and their families enthusiastically searched for hidden eggs, while others got creative making chocolate crispies and Easter crafts. The face painting proved popular, adding an extra touch of fun to the day.

The Easter celebrations continued at St Michaels this week, with our Reception and Key Stage 1 pupils hosting an open afternoon on Monday. Parents, carers, and grandparents joined us for some delightful craft activities, creating precious memories and fostering that crucial home-school connection we value so deeply.

Not to be outdone, our Key Stage 2 pupils had their turn on Thursday, showcasing their own Easter-themed creations and activities.

Related topics:Parents
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice