Easter extravaganzas at St Michael and All Angels

Easter fun!

Last Saturday, we were blessed with beautiful sunshine for St Michaels Easter egg hunt.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children and their families enthusiastically searched for hidden eggs, while others got creative making chocolate crispies and Easter crafts. The face painting proved popular, adding an extra touch of fun to the day.

The Easter celebrations continued at St Michaels this week, with our Reception and Key Stage 1 pupils hosting an open afternoon on Monday. Parents, carers, and grandparents joined us for some delightful craft activities, creating precious memories and fostering that crucial home-school connection we value so deeply.

Not to be outdone, our Key Stage 2 pupils had their turn on Thursday, showcasing their own Easter-themed creations and activities.