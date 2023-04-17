News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
51 minutes ago Jazz pianist who inspired Miles Davis dies aged 92
19 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
20 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
21 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
22 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
30 minutes ago Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2

Dragons’ Den goes green thanks to children from Pendle Education Trust’s five schools

Groups of children from Pendle Education Trust’s five schools pitched their sustainability ideas to a panel of judges at Turf Moor

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

The panel, made up of Pendle Education Trust’s chief executive Anita Ghidotti, Jacob Lane from Silentnight, Green Party Councillor Scott Cunliffe from Sustainable Clarets and Afrasaib Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, heard from children from the Trust’s primary and secondary schools about how they believe they can make their schools greener.

Ideas included installing toilet bank packs at Colne Primet Academy to reduce water usage, producing a carbon sink at Castercliff Primary Academy by planting native plants outside each classroom, developing a fruit and vegetable garden at Casterton Primary Academy, planting a wild flower garden at West Craven High School and creating a new garden at Pendle Primary Academy to attract bugs and hedgehogs.

The panel of judges were so impressed with the ideas from all of the groups that they awarded each school with £100 to kickstart their plans. The money was donated by Barnoldswick bed manufacturers, Silentnight.

Anita Ghidotti said: “It was fantastic hearing so much passion from our children for these sustainability projects. We all know that we need to do more to be greener and the best people to champion this are our young people. We can’t wait to see their ideas come to life and our schools become greener.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Jacob, Scott and Afrasaib for the time they spent with our children and for helping to put them in touch with lots of local companies who will be able to support their ideas further.”

Casterton pupils at Turf Moor

1. Casterton

Casterton pupils at Turf Moor Photo: S

Photo Sales
Castercliff pupils

2. Castercliff

Castercliff pupils Photo: S

Photo Sales
Pendle Primary Academy

3. Pendle Primary Academy

Pendle Primary Academy Photo: S

Photo Sales
Primet High

4. Primet

Primet High Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Scott CunliffeTurf MoorSilentnightBurnley CouncilGreen Party