News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Downing Street and Houses of Parliament were on itenary for pupils from Earby Springfield Primary School during trip to London

A trip to London was on the cards for a group of excited youngsters from Earby Springfield Primary School.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children and staff from year six travelled by train to the capital to visit many tourist attractions including the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament, where they were greeted by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson. They even got to listen to a parliamentary debate and then walk to Downing Street, where they met Larry the Downing Street cat.

Read More
Former Burnley man and Pendle Training apprentice forced to claim benefits after...

In the evening the children and staff enjoyed a meal at the Musical Theatre Café in Covent Garden where they were treated to songs from the musicals during their meal. This was followed by a night at the theatre to watch ‘Matilda.’

A trip to London was thoroughly enjoyed by a group of excited youngsters from Earby Springfield Primary School.A trip to London was thoroughly enjoyed by a group of excited youngsters from Earby Springfield Primary School.
A trip to London was thoroughly enjoyed by a group of excited youngsters from Earby Springfield Primary School.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A walk-through St James’ Park to see Buckingham Palace, a ride on an open-top tour bus and a boat trip down the Thames concluded their trip.

Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said the children were a credit to the school.

Related topics:Downing StreetLondonAndrew StephensonPendle