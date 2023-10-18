Downing Street and Houses of Parliament were on itenary for pupils from Earby Springfield Primary School during trip to London
Children and staff from year six travelled by train to the capital to visit many tourist attractions including the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament, where they were greeted by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson. They even got to listen to a parliamentary debate and then walk to Downing Street, where they met Larry the Downing Street cat.
In the evening the children and staff enjoyed a meal at the Musical Theatre Café in Covent Garden where they were treated to songs from the musicals during their meal. This was followed by a night at the theatre to watch ‘Matilda.’
A walk-through St James’ Park to see Buckingham Palace, a ride on an open-top tour bus and a boat trip down the Thames concluded their trip.
Headteacher Dawn Liversidge said the children were a credit to the school.