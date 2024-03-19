Donation funds new iPads for a Lancashire School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St. Michael and St John’s RC Primary School was awarded the money after applying to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative.

Persimmons donation, alongside the fundraising efforts of the PTA who are supported by the children, parents, and local community, has allowed for 25 new iPads and accompanying stylus pens to be bought, greatly enhancing the school’s digital learning capabilities.

This week Headteacher Zoe Mabbott hosted Persimmon Managing Director, Anthony Mansfield and local councillors, Sue Hind and Ian Brown to celebrate the arrival of the new tech.

Zoe Mabbott, Headteacher at St. Michael and St. John’s, said: “With school budgets being so tight, we would not have been able to purchase these wonderful resources without this kind of donation.

“On behalf of the children, I would also like to thank our PTA, who have worked tirelessly on a voluntary basis to organise and lead our fundraising events.”

Sue Hind, Lancashire County Councillor for Clitheroe said: “Well done to the newly reformed post-covid Friends of St Michael & St Johns Primary School for applying to Persimmon's Community Champions Initiative.

“The pupils will definitely benefit from having brand new iPads as essential learning tools. Their faces were a picture when they saw just how many there were!”

Ian Brown, Ribble Valley Borough Councillor, added: “I know how grateful St Michael & St Johns School are for this very generous donation, especially the children who were absolutely delighted to get their hands on the equipment.”

Anthony Mansfield, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Lancashire, added: “It was great to visit St. Michael and St. John’s school recently to see how excited pupils are to have new iPads.

“At Persimmon we are committed to having a positive impact on the next generation through supporting our local communities, and I hope this donation helps just that.”